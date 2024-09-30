This broadcast presented by Twin Cities Public Television delves into the world of female athletes and the discrimination they face in the media.According to producers women’s sports receive only 4% of all sport media coverage and female athletes are much more likely than male athletes to be portrayed in sexually provocative poses. To highlight why this matters and address these disparities, the Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport at the University of Minnesota, in partnership with tptMN, have produced “Media Coverage and Female Athletes,” a groundbreaking documentary that uses research-based information to examine the amount and type of coverage given to female athletes.