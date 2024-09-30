Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Mead Treadwell

  • News
    Coastal Management Bill Stalled In House
    Casey Kelly
    With less than three weeks remaining in the legislative session, it’s looking unlikely lawmakers will pass a bill to re-establish the Alaska Coastal Management Program.
  • News
    Petition To Restore Coastal Zone Management Hits Streets
    Steve Heimel
    The petition books for a ballot measure to restore Alaska's Coastal Zone Management program have hit the street.
  • News
    Ben Stevens; Role ‘Clarification;’ and the PFD
    Josh Edge
    Friday, August 12 @ 2:00pm on KSKA and 7:30pm on KAKMSome of the top stories of the week have are: former State Senator Ben Stevens will not face federal corruption charges; Governor Sean Parnell “clarifies” Lt. Governor Mead Treadwell’s role; Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar tours Alaska; former Murkowski aide arraigned in Anchorage courtroom; “Palin gets state legal aid to fight lawsuit”; PFD faces extreme volatility due to world market turmoil; federal government investigating BOEMRE scientist.