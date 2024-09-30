-
The long time tug of war over the name of North America's highest peak was back in front of the U-S Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee on Tuesday.Download Audio
Federal Government Clears Redistricting Plan, BLM Cleans Up Two Legacy Wells in NPRA, Fairbanks Area Leaders Express Relief Over F-16 Decision, Historic Plane Wreck Identified, 2,700 Alaskans Due Health Insurance Rebates, Anchorage Innovator Develops Bus App, Congress Debates Mount McKinley Name Change, Workforce Program Celebrates Anniversary, Studying a Thriving Bird- The Rhino.
The National Park Service does not object to renaming the continent’s largest peak Mount Denali, though it’s stopping short of recommending the name…
National Park officials say a climber has died of injuries after falling during a climb of Alaska's Mount McKinley.