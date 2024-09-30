-
The International Whaling Commission meetings wrapped up in Jersey, England Thursday, North Slope officials, including Borough Mayor Edward Itta were pleased with the tone of the meetings.
Maniilaq Association Lays Off Unspecified Number of Employees, Rachelle Waterman Sentenced to Three Years, Indian Affairs Committee Investigating Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault Rates, Mat-Su Mayor Surprised by Anchorage’s Suit Against Knik Arm Crossing, and more...
Alaska’s subsistence whalers are winning support from an unlikely faction at this year’s International Whaling Commission meeting: the conservationists.
Conservationists Lend Support to Alaska’s Subsistence Whalers, Senate Finance Committee Examines Efforts to Lower Oil Taxes, Fairbanks Meets Deadline for Redistricting Challenge, U.S. House Passes Bill to Curtail EPA, and more...
North Slope Borough mayor Edward Itta addressed the Arctic Imperative Summit in Girdwood Tuesday, in a speech that criticized the state of Alaska for not stepping up to a leadership role in Arctic resource development.
State Receives Record Number of Bids on Cook Inlet Lease Sale, Two Yakutat Men Drown After Boat Capsizes, Missing Musher’s Brother Speaks About Disappearance, Scientists Use Drones to Study Stellar Sea Lions, and more...