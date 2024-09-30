Mayor Dan Sullivan

-
The Anchorage Assembly approved awarding the engineering firm CH2M Hill a 30-million dollar contract to get the Port of Anchorage Project back on track at Tuesday's meeting. But assembly members had some questions.
-
After two years of high profile officer-involved shootings, the Anchorage Police Department has made their use-of-force policy public. Police Chief Mark Mew made the announcement last night, (Thursday 2/13) during a community forum at Clark Middle School in the Mountain View Neighborhood.
-
The Anchorage Assembly finally set a date for a vote on a referendum that would repeal a controversial labor law last night (Tues. 1/28). It won't happen until fall.
-
About two-dozen residents of a motel that was seized by the Municipality of Anchorage recently, may soon be looking for a new place to live. They have not been evicted yet, but the city says that will likely happen because of unsanitary conditions.Download Audio
-
The Engineering firm CH2M Hill has been selected to manage the troubled Port of Anchorage project. The project was shutdown after construction problems a few years ago and remains tied up in lawsuits. but today (Thursday 1/2) officials said it could be on track again this year.Download Audio
-
Last night the Anchorage Assembly finally decided the issue of a state-funded recreation center with tennis courts. Assembly members approved 4-point-4 million-dollars for the project.
-
The Anchorage Assembly heard final testimony Tuesday on what has become a controversial proposal to build a rec center in the city with indoor tennis courts. The Assembly never asked for money for the project and accusations flew about how the tennis appropriation came about. Download Audio
-
The cost of prep work on a new power plant that Municipal Light and Power is building is now double what it was budgeted at.Anchorage Assembly grilled the power company's manager the about increased cost at Tuesday's meeting of the Anchorage Assembly.Download Audio
-
The Anchorage Police Department will soon be using new mapping software to track crime around the city in nearly real-time. The announcement comes in the wake of an annual FBI report that says serious crime was up last year in Anchorage in nearly every category. Download Audio
-
The Anchorage Assembly continued hearing testimony on two proposals about when to hold a vote whether a controversial labor ordinance should be overturned.