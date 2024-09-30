-
This week on Addressing Alaskans, we continue our coverage of the Anchorage's upcoming elections. We're hearing from mayoral candidates and we'll also cover different ballot propositions, and information on the city's first-ever vote by mail. Join us to hear about the issues that matter most to Anchorage voters.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Tuesday, March, 20 2018, at 2:00 p.m. On the program this week we’ll be hearing the 2018 Mayoral Race Candidate Forum. 8 of the 9 candidates wishing to be mayor of the Anchorage Municipality were in attendance. You’ll hear their answers to some questions about many of Anchorage’s upcoming ballot proposals, as well as questions from each other.LISTEN HERE
Another Anchorage politician has filed to run for office in 2014. Former Anchorage Assemblyman, Matt Claman, confirms that he will be running for the District 19 seat in the Alaska House of Representatives in 2014. That's the seat that Lindsey Holmes now holds.Download Audio
Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan gave his annual 'State of the City' address at the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce on Monday, saying Anchorage faces a $30 million budget shortfall . He also gave an update on the Port of Anchorage expansion project, Ship Creek development, Title 21 and the Mayor's Education Summit that took place last spring. Listen to his full speech including questions from the audience on ballot measures 1 and 2 this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 8/23 at 2:00 pm
It's election season in Anchorage and you can't drive around the city without seeing signs for incumbent Mayor Dan Sullivan and challenger Paul Honeman.…
Four of six mayoral candidates joined host Michael Carey and panelists Grace Jang, KTVA and Daysha Eaton KSKA for Running 2012 in the KAKM studios on March 29. Watch the first hour of the program with candidates Dan Sullivan and Paul Honeman here. Bob Lupo and Phil Isley presented in second video.
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb3aea0000Fully 90 percent of what we eat, drink, read and drive flows through the Port of Anchorage. And yet this gateway is 50 years old and vulnerable. A big quake could damage or destroy it. The fix has been flawed. Cost over runs and construction failures brought this retired Alaska shipper’s lament: “We’ve got a real mess on our hands.” Untangle it with host Kathleen McCoy and her guests Dr. Larry McCallister of the Army Corps of Engineers and Anchorage, Mayor Dan Sullivan on Hometown, Alaska..KSKA: Wednesday 12/14 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb2ce90000As a third-generation Alaskan farmer, Larry DeVilbiss, has an interesting success story. Now he is also the mayor of the Mat-Su Borough, facing issues of transportation, growth, and a brand new ferry that was built without a landing for passengers on the Anchorage side. Charles Wohlforth hosts Mayor Larry DeVilbiss, to learn how he sees Mat-Su’s future, and to answer your questions.KSKA: Wednesday 11/2 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb27650000On September 30th, Mayor Dan Sullivan released his proposed 2012 budget. The budget is currently in the hands of the Anchorage Assembly for their review and October 25th marks the start of a series of public hearings to get resident feedback. What are your thoughts on the Mayor’s proposed budget and what would you like to know about his future plans for Anchorage? KSKA: Wednesday, 10/26 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Anchorage mayor withdraws lawsuit against Federal Highway Administration over Knik Arm Crossing project.