00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb3aea0000Fully 90 percent of what we eat, drink, read and drive flows through the Port of Anchorage. And yet this gateway is 50 years old and vulnerable. A big quake could damage or destroy it. The fix has been flawed. Cost over runs and construction failures brought this retired Alaska shipper’s lament: “We’ve got a real mess on our hands.” Untangle it with host Kathleen McCoy and her guests Dr. Larry McCallister of the Army Corps of Engineers and Anchorage, Mayor Dan Sullivan on Hometown, Alaska..KSKA: Wednesday 12/14 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

