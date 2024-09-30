Matt Lichtenstein

-
There’s been a shake-up in command at Petersburg’s Coast Guard detachment. The Coast Guard announced on Monday that it has temporarily relieved Anacapa commanding officer Lt. Matthias Wholley from his duties in charge of the 110-foot cutter.
A federal court has issued its final judgment for reinstating roadless protections for the Tongass National Forest. It overturns an exemption put in place by the Forest Service under the administration of George W. Bush.
