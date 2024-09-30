-
We’ll be talking with pediatrician, author and lecturer Doctor Ira Chasnoff, one of the nation’s leading researchers in the field of child development and the effects of maternal alcohol and drug use. Find out what we’re learning to improve the health of mothers and their children on Line One: Your Health ConnectionThanks for listening!
International expert Karen Kleinman joins Line One for a discussion about maternal mental health and wellness.Thanks for listening!
The number one medical complication of childbearing is not fever or bleeding but perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. A big myth is that motherhood, breastfeeding, pregnancy and childbirth are typically easy and uncomplicated. The reality challenges most women. Listen as Dr. Thad and his guests discuss the psychological side of pregnancy and childbirth.KSKA: Monday 10/3 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm