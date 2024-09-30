-
You can’t always assume the places you love to recreate will still be accessible for the next generation, especially on the edges of urban Alaska where development happens rapidly. The Matanuska Valley contains some of our favorite places. We'll discuss the work being done to conserve it by a private non-profit organization, and about fun spots like Bodenburg Butte, the Palmer Hay Flats, and the many other hiking, biking, hunting and fishing areas to enjoy.KSKA: Thursday, August 21, at 2:00 and 9:00 p.m.Listen now:
The state has received an application from Usibelli Coal for a permit renewal for the Wishbone Hill coal mine.
State legislators are poring through copies of an instate gasline report released Tuesday, but it will be some time before the project gains or loses approval.
One Borough Plans to Sue Over Redistricting, Others May Join, Legislators Pore through Gasline Report, Documentary Airs About Alaska’s Century-Old Schooners, Sutton Mine Continues Development During Renewal Process, and more...
Raw milk is thought to be the culprit behind an outbreak of illness in the state's Southcentral region.
State House Still Mulling Over Coastal Management Program, Hoonah Gets Federal Funds for Broadband Internet, ACS Goes ‘4G’Crash Near Beluga Lake Kills Pilot, and more...