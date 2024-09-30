On this episode (our 50th!) we're exploring the education of Alaska's brightest youth. Joining host Shana Sheehy in the studio to discuss how gifted and talented kids are identified, tested and educated are Peter Ljubicich, director of the Anchorage School District's Gifted Program; Annie Bill, director of the Mat-Su Borough's Talented and Gifted Program; and Susan Dulong Langley of the Nat'l Association for Gifted Children in Massachusetts. Plus - Dr. Carol Dweck says don't tell kids they're smart; minorities in G&T; a teen tells us why he's proud to be a "nerd". KSKA: Tuesday 10/18 at 2pm and 7pm

