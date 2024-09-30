-
As we approach this fall’s election, Alaska Public Media is striving to learn what’s on voters’ minds. It’s a project we call “The View From Here.”
Matanuska Susitna Borough residents may be facing property damage from high waters on the Matanuska River. The Matanuska River crested on Friday,…
On this episode (our 50th!) we're exploring the education of Alaska's brightest youth. Joining host Shana Sheehy in the studio to discuss how gifted and talented kids are identified, tested and educated are Peter Ljubicich, director of the Anchorage School District's Gifted Program; Annie Bill, director of the Mat-Su Borough's Talented and Gifted Program; and Susan Dulong Langley of the Nat'l Association for Gifted Children in Massachusetts. Plus - Dr. Carol Dweck says don't tell kids they're smart; minorities in G&T; a teen tells us why he's proud to be a "nerd". KSKA: Tuesday 10/18 at 2pm and 7pm
Copies of Palin’s Emails Will Be Available to Public, British Ambassador Takes First Trip to Alaska, DOD releases IDs of soldiers killed in Afghanistan, Mountain Sickness Keeps Ranger Patrol Busy, and more...
The Matanuska Susitna Borough Assembly is looking at a bid to disband the Borough's ethics board, and a vote on the issue could come as early as Tuesday night. Some residents are concerned that the move could mean that major changes to the Borough's ethics code will be taken out of public view.
Fishery Safety Experts Unhappy with Program Cancellation, Update on Missing Talkeetna Woman, Teenage Girls Survive Drowning Accident on Tustumena Lake, Officials Investigate Marine Mammal Deaths Near Skagway, and more...