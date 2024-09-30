-
The number of Alaskans struggling with substance abuse and addiction has grown over the last year, and all too often treatment options were either shut…
Firefighters responded to a blaze at an assisted living home near Wasilla early Monday afternoon.
Alaska's abundant coal resources are attracting world attention, especially in the Matanuska - Susitna Borough area, where rich deposits of bituminous coal have attracted development interests from as far away as Australia. But some Mat Su residents say that development will bring only environmental damage and disruption of a rural lifestyle. Others are anticipating high paying jobs. Join Ellen Lockyer for A Closer Look at coal mining in the Mat Su.Thursday 12/13 at 1:00 pm
Republican upstart Mike Dunleavy is heading to Juneau. Dunleavy's upset of incumbent Wasilla Senator Linda Menard has big implications for next year's legislature.
The start of a new school year holds promise and challenge. Just north of Anchorage, the state's second largest school district - with 45 schools and 17,000 students - is gearing up. Dr. Deena Paramo starts her second year as superintendent, capping a long career at Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District that started as a middle school teacher. She joins host Kathleen McCoy in the studio to talk about 21st century education, her ambitions for the new year, and to field your questions. KSKA: Wednesday 8/1 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Sydney, Australia- based Riversdale Alaska has been awarded a state coal lease in the Chickaloon area. Riversdale was the high bidder for the almost ten thousand acres of potential coal bearing lands in the Matanuska- Susitna Borough, paying a more than 3 million dollars bonus for the lease.
The Matanuska Susitna Borough has voted down a resolution aimed at expanding a state health assessment regarding coal development in the Palmer area. Read More...
Matanuska Susitna Borough officials are saddened by Gatto’s passing. Patty Sullivan, now a spokesperson for the Borough and a former radio reporter who followed Gatto’s initial election campaigns, says he had a homespun sense of humor.
Landowners who have property along the Matanuska River have the U.S. Geological Survey to thank for new information detailing the places most prone to erosion. A new report maps where the river is likely to do damage. And that could help the Matanuska Sustina Borough determine where future erosion may occur. USGS: Geomorphology and Bank Erosion of the Matanuska River, Southcentral Alaska
Sutton residents are looking forward to the opening of the town's new library. The project has attracted major funders, while the Matanuska Susitna Borough is on board as grants administrator. Despite excitement about the new library, bookworms in town have fond memories of the old one.