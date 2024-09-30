-
October has arrived and with it brings a whole array of new shows and episodes to entertain viewers.Tune in to Masterpiece Contemporary's new series Worricker airing on Sunday, November 9 and 16 at 8:00 pm. The prequel, Page Eight, will air on Thursday, November 6 at 9:00 pm.
Take a trip down the mighty Mississip as Huck Finn and Jim (Caleb Bourgeois and Torrie Allen) from UAA's Department of Theatre and Dancepull their raft over for a chat about the Mark Twain inspired musical Big River by William Hauptman and Roger Miller performing on UAA's Main Stage November 1st through the 24th.KSKA: Friday 10/25 at 2:45 pmListen Now
State House Still Mulling Over Coastal Management Program, Hoonah Gets Federal Funds for Broadband Internet, ACS Goes ‘4G’Crash Near Beluga Lake Kills Pilot, and more...
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf5b6c0000One of the first climbers to reach the summit of Mount McKinley from the South Buttress route is back in Alaska to tell his story. George Argus reached the peak with a team of men in 1954. He nearly didn’t make it back alive.