Take a trip down the mighty Mississip as Huck Finn and Jim (Caleb Bourgeois and Torrie Allen) from UAA's Department of Theatre and Dancepull their raft over for a chat about the Mark Twain inspired musical Big River by William Hauptman and Roger Miller performing on UAA's Main Stage November 1st through the 24th.KSKA: Friday 10/25 at 2:45 pmListen Now

Listen