Most people remember the Disney film Mary Poppins but now there is a live-stage version spearheaded by a collaboration between Disney and Cameron Mackintosh and Valley Performing Arts is presenting it in the Glenn Massay Theatre on the campus of Mat-Su College March 30th through April 22. Executive Director for VPA Garry Forrester drops by Stage Talk this week to describe how ambitious and rewarding this project is.KSKA: Friday, March 30 at 2:45pmThanks for listening!
Frances Hodgson Burnet's popular novel The Secret Garden has been made into numerous movies, a musical and also a straight play adapted by playwright Sylvia Ashby. Anchorage Community Theatre is presenting Ashby's version as their holiday show from November 20 until December 20 with curtain at 7:00pm Thursday-Saturday and 3:00pm on Sundays. Join Director David Block and ACT's Executive Director Sara Athans this week on Stage Talk to find out all about it. KSKA: Friday, Nov. 20, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
Don Russell, "The Magic Guy"brings more than just a few tricks up his sleeve as he and ACT's Executive Director Don Gomes come to Stage Talk to talk about Don's show Mystery, Magic & Mayhem performing at Anchorage Community TheatreFriday May 23rd as a fund raiser for ACT and the Anchorage Food Bank.KSKA: Friday, May 23, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now: