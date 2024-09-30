Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Lower 48

  • News
    Parnell Proposes New Way Forward With Gas Line
    Associated Press
    Alaska Gov. Sean Parnell proposed a new way forward on a natural gas pipeline Thursday, saying if demand for gas has shifted from the Lower 48 to Pacific Rim markets, the state must be willing to move with it.
  • News
    Pebble Mine Battle Extends to Lower 48
    Daysha Eaton
    The battle over the Pebble Mine in Southwest Alaska is extending to the Lower 48. This week US Senator Maria Cantwell, from Washington State, sent a letter to the head of the EPA urging her to – if necessary – consider using the Clean Water Act to stop the development of the mine. If the EPA uses its veto power over the mine before the permitting stage, it would be a first for the federal agency.
  • News
    Alaska Firefighters Help Out With Lower 48 Fires
    Dan Bross
    Alaska fire fighters have headed to the Lower 48 to help with wild fires and other natural disasters. Alaska Fire Service spokesman Doug Stockdale says 133 overhead personnel, seven fire crews and two aircraft from Alaska have been deployed south to assist with incidents in 11 states.
  • News
    Rural Alaska Program’s Success Attract Outside Dentists
    Angela Denning-Barnes
    When it comes to dental care in Rural Alaska, the need far outweighs available care.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: July 26, 2011
    Josh Edge
    36 Alaska Post Offices In Danger of Posting, Rural Alaska Program’s Success Attract Outside Dentists, Men in Juneau Earn Significantly More than Women, Bethel Residents React to Newspaper Shutdown, and more...
  • News
    Congressional Delegates Divided on Likelihood of Gas Pipeline
    Libby Casey
    The dream of getting a gas pipeline to connect Alaska’s North Slope with the Lower 48 is an old one, and in recent years, it’s seemed closer than ever. But even as the company TransCanada works toward building a line, skepticism is mounting among some members of Alaska’s Congressional delegation that a project will happen any time soon, if at all.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 16, 2011
    Josh Edge
    House Votes to Bar FDA Approval of ‘Frankenfish’, Congressional Delegates Divided on Likelihood of Gas Pipeline, UAA Professor Urges Better Management of Oil Reserves, Annual Finances Released by Congressional Delegates, and more...