literature

Rachel DeTemple wanted a better way to teach students Shakespeare that didn’t equate to period correct dentistry, so she put together a version of Hamlet that even the most Bard-hating reader could enjoy. That's why she released “Hamlet by William Shakespeare: The Know-it-All Version.”
Seen a good book lately? How about eighty-six? In ninety-eight minutes. Join Jaron Carlson and Jay Burns, two-thirds of the cast of Cyrano's Theatre Company's production of All The Great Books (abridged), another in the series of hilarious shows developed by The Reduced Shakespeare Company (those folks who brought you The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)) as they give us a backstage tour as to how it all comes together. All The Great Books (abridged) runs March 28th-April 20th.KSKA: Friday, March 21, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
Anchorage Reads is a program that gets the whole town reading and talking about the same book. This time around, the book is by an Alaskan author-- one who has received international honors and best-seller status. Eowyn Ivey, author of "The Snow Child," will be with us on Hometown Alaska to take your questions about the book and share in a community discussion with readers.
This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen an on-stage conversation with Alaskan writers, Eowyn Ivey (The Snow Child) and Andromeda Romano-Lax (The Detour, The Spanish Bow). The Snow Child is Ivey's debut novel set on an Alaska homestead in the 1920's. What led one author to set her fiction in Alaska and the other in historical Europe? "Fantastic, Historic, Unconventional" a Crosscurrentsevent hosted by the 49 Alaska Writing Center was recorded at the Anchorage Museum on Feb. 22.KSKA: Thursday 3/22 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
2012 is the bi-centennial year of Charles Dickens. London and all of England are celebrating. Our guest this month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, Wayne Mergler, has an extraordinary passion for and expertise on Charles Dickens, the man and his work. Wayne will take you on a deluxe guided tour of Dickens' London, so when you go to England yourself you will know all the fascinating and exciting places to go in the footsteps of Charles Dickens, including his favorite pubs.KSKA: Monday 1/30 at 1:00 pm