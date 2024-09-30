Lisianki Inlet

-
In the last 10 years, the economy of the Chichagof Island community of Pelican has faltered and the city has lost half its residents.
-
Shell Oil Permits Opposed by 19 Environmental Groups, Fuel Barge Runs Aground Near Dillingham, Substance Abuse Program for Pregnant Women Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Lighting Strikes Ignite Over 30 Fires, and more...
-
The Chichagof Island city of Pelican has long prided itself on being “closest to the fish.” Its placement in Lisianski Inlet made it an ideal spot for fishermen to drop off their catch and quickly head back out to the fishing grounds.
-
Study Shows Natural Gas Pipeline Could Deliver Directly to Anchorage, Pelican Struggles with Absent Fish Economy: Part One, DNR Withdraws Approval for Sutton Coal Mine, Backyard Chicken-Keeping Gains Momentum in Anchorage, and more...