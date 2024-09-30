-
BP has had another spill on the North Slope. Liquids squirted out of a conduit under a road during a pressure test at the Lisburne field.
The Trans Alaska Pipeline was shut down for maintenance over the weekend, and during pressure testing a valve blew where it runs under a road at BP's Lisburne field.