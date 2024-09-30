-
In the North Slope Borough mayor contest. Charlotte Brower is leading but doesn't have the necessary 40 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff. In that race she will face either Fenton Rexford or George Ahmaogak. It's too close to call.
With the exception of Anchorage, it was municipal election day Tuesday across Alaska. One high profile race was for the North Slope Borough mayor.
The question of whether to allow sales of alcohol will be on the ballot tomorrow for voters in Barrow. A yes vote would allow the first legal local liquor sales in the city in more than a decade. Barrow currently is a “damp” community.
Over 93 years ago, the citizens of Alaska enacted the "Bone Dry" law by a vote of nearly two to one. Two years later, the Eighteenth amendment to the U.S. Constitution became law and the nation went dry. On the next Hometown, Alaska, join host Shelly Wade and her guests as thet we take your calls and answer your questions about the history of prohibition in Alaska.KSKA: Wednesday 9/28 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm