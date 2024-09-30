-
The state Supreme Court of will not review a lower court's action that allows a public vote in the Lake and Peninsula Borough that would limit development of the Pebble mine.
-
There are enough red salmon in the Kenai River that the bag limit and hours for dipnetters have been raised by the Fish and Game department
-
Alaska’s Congressman Don Young says he applauds last night’s stand in the U.S. House not to raise the debt limit until the nation’s budget problems are dealt with, but he says politicians – including Republicans – are going about solving the fiscal woes all wrong.