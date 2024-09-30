-
The number of diagnosed autistic and Asperger syndrome children in Anchorage continues to rise. KSKA's A Closer Look focuses on some of the educational programs for those children and their parents.KSKA: Monday 10/3 at 1:00 pmSaturday 10/8 at 6:30 pm
South Central Alaska may be enjoying a mild fall, but three regional mayors are looking toward winter. In particular, they’re concerned about the public knowing how to respond should natural gas supplies be interrupted during a cold spell.
According to the Food Bank of Alaska, thousands of Anchorage residents will seek assistance from food pantries and kitchen during the course of a year. Yesterday, as part of Hunger Action Month, a panel at the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce discussed the growing problem of hunger in Anchorage.
The Anchorage Chamber of Commerce billed Superintendent Carol Comeau's Monday luncheon talk as, "The Anchorage School District: The Year Ahead." But in the questions that followed, it appeared most of Comeau's chamber audience were interested not so much in the future as in the current budget.
Double click photo for captions or to enlarge.Monday, Aug. 22 @ 1:00 pm & Saturday Aug. 27 at 6:30 pmThe Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory is located in Anchorage, but its mission is to serve police departments and trooper stations across the state. On A Closer Look, KSKA’ s Len Anderson takes us on an audio tour of the new state Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory under construction and set for completion in June, 2012.
Anchorage graduation rates were up, but fewer schools met the new Adequate Yearly Progress standards. KSKA's Len Anderson reports on the district's 2010-2011 "No Child Left Behind" results. Anchorage School District: A Word From Superintendent Comeau, AYP 2010-11
The Anchorage economy in 2011 is growing and that's a trend likely to continue through 2014. The Anchorage Economic Development Corporation also says some sectors are actually stronger than expected.
Arctic Scientist Under Investigation, Officials Hammer Out Details on U.S. Russia Polar Bear Treaty, UAF Researchers Unlocking Secret of Hibernation, Young Argues to Strip Park Service’s Power in Yukon Charley Preserve, and more...
To give our listeners a chance to hear the complete Anchorage Economic Development Corporation economic forecast for Anchorage from 2011 through 2014, we've posted below the full prediction as presented by AEDC President and CEO Bill Popp at the luncheon held on July 27th.
Mon., Aug. 1 at 1:00 pm and Sat. Aug. 6 at 6:30 pmTitle 21, it's sweeping; it's controversial; and often it's confusing. For nearly 10 years Anchorage has grappled with rewriting Title 21, the municipality's land use code, but for many its details remain hazy. Join us for an on-going series on the project Mondays at 1:00 pm on A Closer Look, starting August 1.