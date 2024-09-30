Len Anderson

Mon., Aug. 1 at 1:00 pm and Sat. Aug. 6 at 6:30 pmTitle 21, it's sweeping; it's controversial; and often it's confusing. For nearly 10 years Anchorage has grappled with rewriting Title 21, the municipality's land use code, but for many its details remain hazy. Join us for an on-going series on the project Mondays at 1:00 pm on A Closer Look, starting August 1.

Listen