-
As Lawmakers prepare for this year’s session, Alaska Public Media’s Adelyn Baxter looks back and reports that, despite the lengthy process, lawmakers didn’t make much progress in 2021.
-
There are more than 130 legislators and staff in Juneau for the legislative session. The legislature is taking steps to limit the spread of COVID-19. For…
-
Two candidates have filed to run for the seat vacated by John Lincoln, who announced in February that he wouldn't be seeking reelection.
-
Dunleavy is proposing to increase spending on a handful of projects and programs. They represent some of the governor's core priorities, like public safety and criminal justice, along with non-negotiable obligations, like the system that pays pensions to retired teachers and other public employees.
-
Lawmakers may gavel out this evening after a week long stalemate on the budget.
-
Republican upstart Mike Dunleavy is heading to Juneau. Dunleavy's upset of incumbent Wasilla Senator Linda Menard has big implications for next year's legislature.
-
Matanuska Susitna Borough officials are saddened by Gatto’s passing. Patty Sullivan, now a spokesperson for the Borough and a former radio reporter who followed Gatto’s initial election campaigns, says he had a homespun sense of humor.
-
The legislature Tuesday approved all but one of the people appointed by the governor to serve on state boards and commissions. Members also had no opposition to the choice of Michael Gerraghty to be the state’s next Attorney General.
-
Rep. Carl Gatto died this morning. The Palmer Republican was battling prostate cancer and last week suffered kidney failure. His death was announced about 12:30 p.m. on the floor of the Alaska House of Representatives. He was 74.
-
The House overnight approved the next steps necessary that could lead to an instate gas pipeline from the North Slope to Anchorage and South Central.