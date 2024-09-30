Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
legislative

  • Programs
    Oil Tax Revision Passed by Senate, Anchorage Election Investigation
    Kristin Spack
    The stories up for discussion this week are: the oil tax revision passed by the Senate; Anchorage election results and ballot shortage investigation; proposed bill to offset high energy costs; Samantha Koenig body found; legislative session winding down; and "Justice for Ted" rally.KSKA: Friday, 4/6 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 4/7 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 4/6 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 4/7 at 5:00pm
  • News
    Address to the Legislator: Senator Begich, Chief Justice Carpeneti, Senator Murkowski
    Kristin Spack
    Tune in to KSKA Monday at 3:00 pm to hear Senator Mark Begich's annual address to the Alaska legislature. You can also watch live coverage on Gavel Alaska.Audio is also available here in MP3: Thursday Feb. 23 Senator Lisa Murkowski(Listen Now) Wednesday Feb. 29 Chief Justice Walter Carpeneti (Listen Now) Monday March 5 Senator Mark Begich(Listen Now)Fresh Air can be heard tonight at 11:00 pm on KSKA.
  • News
    Alaska Municipal League Wraps Up in Sitka
    Ed Ronco
    Meetings of the Alaska Municipal League wrap up Friday. About 100 mayors, city administrators and other community leaders are in Sitka for the organization’s summer conference, where it lays out priorities for next winter’s legislative session.