This event brought together a number of Alaskan entrepreneurs to share ideas and their enthusiasm for trying new things. Each of the panelists for this panel discussion has tried their hand at a number of different projects and has great advice and insight for us all. LISTEN HERE
Members of the Congressional delegation are weighing in on the Air Force’s decision to suspend the relocation of the F-16 Aggressor Squadron from Eielson…
Federal Government Clears Redistricting Plan, BLM Cleans Up Two Legacy Wells in NPRA, Fairbanks Area Leaders Express Relief Over F-16 Decision, Historic Plane Wreck Identified, 2,700 Alaskans Due Health Insurance Rebates, Anchorage Innovator Develops Bus App, Congress Debates Mount McKinley Name Change, Workforce Program Celebrates Anniversary, Studying a Thriving Bird- The Rhino.
Municipal Leaders are reacting to a report by the Election Commission on the April 3rd Election. The Commission presented the report at a public meeting late Wednesday. It was critical of the clerk's role in the election, but said it should be certified. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has more.
How do you improve Southeast Alaska’s economy? Business, government, and nonprofit group leaders met in Juneau earlier this month to share and refine their ideas.
Meetings of the Alaska Municipal League wrap up Friday. About 100 mayors, city administrators and other community leaders are in Sitka for the organization’s summer conference, where it lays out priorities for next winter’s legislative session.