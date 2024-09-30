-
An appeals court has tossed out a request by Shell Oil to block future challenges from environmental groups against Arctic drilling operations.
The Engineering firm CH2M Hill has been selected to manage the troubled Port of Anchorage project. The project was shutdown after construction problems a few years ago and remains tied up in lawsuits. but today (Thursday 1/2) officials said it could be on track again this year.Download Audio
After the Municipality of Anchorage sued designers of the botched Port of Anchorage expansion project earlier this month, the designers faulted the construction. But one construction company involved is defending their work.Download Audio
Less than a month after Karluk Manor began taking in chronic alcoholic tenants, the Housing First facility finds itself not the object, but the springboard for a lawsuit against the Municipality of Anchorage.
Anchorage mayor withdraws lawsuit against Federal Highway Administration over Knik Arm Crossing project.
Anchorage Municipality Withdraws Lawsuit over Knik Arm Crossing, Alaska’s Senators Push Legislation to Protect Rural Post Offices, Congressman Don Young Frustrated by US Involvement in Afghanistan, Sitka crabber rescued after boat sinks in Chatham, Native brotherhood, sisterhood meet in Klawock, Timber Task Force meets in Coffman Cove, Talkeetna Voters Oppose Massive Hydro Dam Proposal, Resource Policy Trip to Norway Expenses Exceed 90,000, AK: A Trip to Bus 142 on Stampede Road.
Alaska’s Marine Highway System wants a court to order the fast-ferry builder to provide new engines for the ships. State officials say engines on the Fairweather and Chenega are wearing out far faster than their warranties promised.
Three lawsuits over Alaska's new political boundaries have been consolidated and will be heard in Fairbanks.
Two Bodies Found in Plane Wreckage Near Eaglecrest Ski Area, Four Rescued from Floatplane Crash in Cook Inlet, Survival Camp Teenagers Attacked by Bear, Village Public Safety Officer Shot in Napakiak, and more...
A number of local governments considered lawsuits, but some have decided against it.