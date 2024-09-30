-
The Legislative Ethics Committee today (Thursday) partially resolved a question from candidates and voters concerned about their representation after the…
-
Grounded Landing Craft near Kodiak will Float Soon. Rural Residents Struggle with Low King Returns on the Yukon. King Salmon Restrictions for Kenai, Kasilof Rivers. Alaska Will Collect Millions from Federal Grant Program. Escaped Bear Found Shot to Death. Polar Bear Researcher Wins Prestigious Conservation Award. Red Flag Training Gets Underway at Eielson. Redistricting Plan Back in Court. Lawmakers Discuss Issues with Redistricting Plan. Rural Students Share Thoughts on City Life
-
A bill that would allow judges to consider FASD as a mitigating factor in criminal sentencing had a hearing in the Senate Finance Committee yesterday…
-
The state has paid more than $91,600 in expenses for lawmakers who attended a recent policy tour in Norway.
-
Rhetoric Heats Up in Advance of "SOS" Vote. Barrow Will Vote on Dry Status. Survey Shows High Rate if Sexual Violence in Anchorage. Chukchi Lease Sale Stands. Lawmakers Study Texas Prison Reform. Meeting Participants Weigh Controversial Halibut Plan. Eight Indicted in Gun Theft. Wasilla Residents Work to Recall Councilman. Diabetes Program Shows Success. Longtime Fairbanks Pilot Honored.
-
Sheraton Hotel Workers Score Court Win. Injunction Plugs Water Utility Strike. Cook Inlet Energy Race Is On. State Lawmakers Eye Norway for Energy IdeasWith Cold Weather Coming, Anchorage Homeless Numbers Up. Anglers Can Saved Wasted Rockfish. Southeast Borough Plans Draw Ire. Denali Park Bridge Under Discussion
-
About a dozen Alaska Lawmakers and others are in Norway looking at how the country develops it's renewable and fossil fuel resources. Norway gets 98% of its energy for in country use from hydropower.
-
A federal judge has ordered the retrials of former Alaska lawmakers Pete Kott and Victor Kohring be held in Fairbanks.