Laureli Kinneen

Coming up this week, decisions and non-decisions by the North Pacific Fishery Management Council on salmon bycatch in the Gulf and Bering Sea; the Chignik red run is going strong and the Kodiak pink forecast is great.
The North Pacific Fishery Management Council voted Saturday to delay the initial review of chum salmon bycatch reduction alternatives in the Bering Sea Pollock Fishery.
Redistricting Leads to Big Election Year in 2012, Talkeetna Woman Found, Hospitalized After Search Called Off, Vote Delayed on Bycatch Reduction Alternatives, Port Moller Test Fishery to Receive Boost, and more...
Scientists Says Ketchikan Facing 'Massive' PSP Event, Critics Label Redistricting Plan ‘Flawed’, Special Session Cost Alaska At Least $960,018, Hastings Fire Expected to Increase, and more...
While the agenda at the North Pacific Fishery Management Council’s Advisory Panel meeting moved ahead of schedule, it’s possible that much of the action on the chum bycatch issue will not take place until later this year. The meeting is taking place this week in Nome.