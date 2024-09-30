-
With fewer than 150 known fluent speakers, the Alutiiq language is just one of many indigenous languages worldwide that are in danger of extinction. However, with the concerted efforts from people like April Counceller, that won’t happen.
2010 Census data show that Anchorage is growing and becoming increasingly diverse. A growing percentage of the people that represent Anchorage's new residents have moved from other countries and speak English as a second language. What are some of the challenges and opportunities of migrating to Alaska from a different country and what services can Anchorage offer to help ease the transition to a new and foreign place?
In the spirit of getting together with our families this holiday season, talking and sharing stories - we brought our favorite featured stories together for this very special episode. These are the pieces that you listened to the most this year - from Teaching Language in the Lower Kuskokwim to Preventing Abuse Through Storytelling; from Boys Talking About Becoming Men to how Modern Technology Helps Deaf Students - plus, Alaska's talented kids and a sweet idea from Chef KTD that's perfect for holiday family gatherings!