The human toll from climate change effects in Alaska are real. The small community of Haines in Southeast Alaska experienced a deadly landslide late last…
Officials at Denali National Park and Preserve are studying whether the existing path of the park’s 92-mile road can be spared from a creeping landslide, in what scientists say could be a preview of Denali’s future as its permafrost thaws.
The City of Petersburg has just about finished fixing its collapsed hillside along downtown Hammer Slough.
The cleanup and repair work continues in Petersburg at the site of last weekend’s landslide into a downtown stream.
The City of Petersburg is declaring a local disaster after heavy rains caused a substantial landslide into Hammer Slough downtown Saturday afternoon.