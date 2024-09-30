-
After a decade of revisions, the Anchorage Assembly passed Title 21 Tuesday night. Several versions of the Assembly have been revising Title 21, or Anchorage land-use law, for about 10 years. At their regular meeting Tuesday night the current assembly finally approved it, with more than 150 amendments.
A long-anticipated rewrite of Anchorage land use law, also known as 'Title 21', is set to come before the Anchorage Assembly tomorrow (1/15, Tues). The revision has been in the works for nearly 10 years. Public hearings are expected to be lively. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has the story.