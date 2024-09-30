-
A wildfire burning on military land south of Fairbanks has grown to 42,000 acres, and smoke continues to cause hazy conditions. The Dry Creek Fire is growing because of shifting winds. The fire was more than 28,000 acres on Thursday, and spread 14,000 acres throughout the day.
Initially set aside in case of a national energy emergency, today the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A) is the largest piece of undeveloped federal land owned in the U.S. This week on Addressing Alaskans, Stacie McIntosh, supervisor of the Bureau of Land Management Arctic Field Office provides a tour of the NPR-A and details how the BLM manages the "People, Land and Resources" in the vast 22.8 million acre area stretching from the Brooks Range to the Arctic Coast.KSKA: Thursday 5/31 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
More than a year ago, Palmer voters approved a bid to allow the city to acquire seven historic properties within the city limits. The lots include the…
The City of Petersburg has just about finished fixing its collapsed hillside along downtown Hammer Slough.
The cleanup and repair work continues in Petersburg at the site of last weekend’s landslide into a downtown stream.
The City of Petersburg is declaring a local disaster after heavy rains caused a substantial landslide into Hammer Slough downtown Saturday afternoon.