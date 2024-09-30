-
An Anchorage police spokesman says the Alaska state medical examiner's office has confirmed that a body recovered from Matanuska Lake is that of an 18-year-old coffee stand worker who vanished Feb. 1. Read More
Anchorage Police Chief Mark Mew says investigators have found what they believe is the body of missing barista, Samantha Koenig. He made the announcement at APD Headquarters late Monday explaining that a forensic dive team discovered the body in Matanuska Lake. Read MoreView Matanuska Lake Map
The ‘Save Our Salmon’ Initiative goes before voters in the Lake and Peninsula Borough tomorrow, and the information war around the proposed Pebble mine that the initiative is aimed at stopping, is heating up.
A Bristol Bay area power utility co-operative is looking at the possibility of hydro-electric generation from local lakes. Consultants are at work on engineering tests for the potential hydro projects.
An Alaska Supreme Court decided late Wednesday to let a vote on the ‘Save Our Salmon’ initiative go ahead in the Lake and Peninsula Borough.
The state Supreme Court of will not review a lower court's action that allows a public vote in the Lake and Peninsula Borough that would limit development of the Pebble mine.
The Supreme Court of Alaska has granted a motion by the State of Alaska for emergency review of the Case of the Pebble Partnership versus the Lake and Peninsula Borough, as well as the State’s motion for leave to appear and participate in the case as a ‘friend of the court.'
A ballot measure to stop any mining activity that damages salmon streams in the Lake and Peninsula Borough has been certified to be put before the voters.