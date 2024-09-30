-
The Anchorage Assembly finally set a date for a vote on a referendum that would repeal a controversial labor law last night (Tues. 1/28). It won't happen until fall.
The Anchorage Assembly voted to repeal a controversial labor law at their regular meeting Tuesday night, but Mayor Dan Sullivan used his veto power to over ride their decision.
The Anchorage Assembly continued hearing testimony on two proposals about when to hold a vote whether a controversial labor ordinance should be overturned.
A plan to build indoor tennis courts was put on hold at the regular Anchorage Assembly meeting Tuesday night.
There's been another twist in the saga of Anchorage's controversial labor law. Download Audio
This weekend, the Anchorage Municipal Clerk's office released updated numbers for the April 2nd Municipal Election, including for the close race in West Anchorage's District 3. By Saturday evening, Ernie Hall had widened the gap between he and the write-ins, leading by more than 300 votes.Download Audio
Attorneys representing labor unions made a presentation to members of the Anchorage Assembly at a work session at city hall Wednesday (3/20). They outlined their concerns about an ordinance to limit unions that was recently proposed by Mayor Dan Sullivan. The Mayor also launched a media campaign supporting his proposal. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has the story.