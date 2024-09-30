-
The Kuskokwim Village of Akiak got a special treat last week when their community hall became an official venue for the Fairbanks Summer Art Festival. The festival came to Akiak in the form of two world-renowned recording artists. The sound they brought will likely have a lasting impact on the village.Download Audio
The Kuskokwim River had a massive Chum salmon run this season. The fish may be called dog salmon, but it's gaining in popularity in international markets, and that’s a good thing for small time commercial fisherman on the river.
Salazar’s Third Visit to Alaska Focuses on Development Issues, States Offered Waivers From No Child Left Behind Bill, Rising Gold Price Good for Business In Alaska, Redistricting Challengers Will Present Case in January, and more...
The biggest prospective gold mine in North America just changed its name. The joint venture rests in the remote interior of the Kuskokwim River.
Congress Still Has No Deal for National Debt, Partial FAA Shutdown Imminent; Anchorage Mayor Proposes Limiting Downtown Sidewalk Sitting; EPA Releases Two Draft Permits for Offshore Projects; Missing Railroad Employee’s Body Found Near Healy; and more...
Subsistence users on the Kuskowkwim River are facing a new series of unprecedented restrictions. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is calling for the-first-of-its-kind net restriction on the Kuskwokwim.
Parnell Finalizes Operating and Capital Budgets, Parnell’s Budget Cuts Were Expected, Alaskans Asked for Feedback on Chukchi Oil Spill Impact Plan, Study Show New Details on Declining Oil Throughput in TAPS, and more...
Subsistence fishing on the Kuskowim River will shut-down for the longest time in recent memory later this week. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game declared an emergency, five-day closure just as the river was re-opening from a previous closure.
State Receives Record Number of Bids on Cook Inlet Lease Sale, Two Yakutat Men Drown After Boat Capsizes, Missing Musher’s Brother Speaks About Disappearance, Scientists Use Drones to Study Stellar Sea Lions, and more...
The largest king salmon subsistence fishery in the State will close for four days amid concerns that not enough fish are reaching their spawning grounds.