The first of a series of scoping meetings for the proposed Susitna Watana hydroelectric dam took place in Anchorage Monday, kicking off the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s environmental impact analysis of the proposed 700-foot dam. Talkeetna is the first community downriver from the Dam, and some residents are wary of the impacts the $4.5 billion project could have on local river ecology.
The 31st annual Talkeetna Bachelor’s Auction had another full house when more than 240 ladies packed in to the Sheldon Arts hangar last weekend.
The Talkeetna Community Council voted to file a motion to intervene in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s permitting process for the proposed Susitna-Watana Dam.
A week ago, State Troopers were told a pickup was stuck in the mud near Dollar Creek. The owner of the truck is John Gamble, 47.
There are only a couple hundred people left on the mountain and only a few left to check in at the Talkeetna Ranger station to start their climbs.