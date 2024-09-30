-
The West Coast “Occupy” movement could end up affecting the Southeast city of Wrangell. Shipping interruptions caused by port protests may delay a time-sensitive streetlight project in Wrangell.
Most communities in Alaska don’t have big box stores. But that doesn’t mean residents in those places couldn’t participate in black Friday.
Last month, a piece of Wrangell’s history was welcomed home. Wrangell’s Cooperative Association threw a parade to celebrate the return of a totem pole created by the late Master Carver Tom Ukas.