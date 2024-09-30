Kristin Spack

"If you couldn't have wild salmon, what would you do? How is wealth defined in this community? Do you pray when you catch salmon?" Tasked by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to decipher the cultural values of wild salmon to to Alaska Native residents in Bristol Bay, Dr. Alan Boraas' and Catherine Knott's interviews with 53 Dena’ina and Yup’ik elders centered on these three questions. Recorded at the University of Alaska Anchorage on the April 10, listen to Dr. Alan Boraas present what he learned throughout this two-year project Tuesday on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Tuesday 4/23 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Listen