Kristin Spack

-
https://youtu.be/2TsokOd9MyMA huge proportion of Alaska is covered with ice. A lot more than has towns and cities or anything man made on it. That’s a lot of country to explore, and its truly beautiful, like another world. On the next Outdoor Explorer the topic is glacier travel. We’ll be talking with a guide who takes newbies on glacier treks, a photographer who specializes in glacier journeys, and a glaciologist who goes to work on glaciers, and knows how they’re made. KSKA: Thursday 6/20 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now
-
On the next Outdoor Explorer, our topic is single-track mountain biking. Have you biked the single track trails at Kincaid? It has become huge in Anchorage with the construction of these narrow trails through the woods on the Hillside and at Kincaid, with lots of sudden hills and tight turns. Charles Wohlforth hosts two guests who volunteered to create the trails and ride them everyday.KSKA: Thursday 6/6 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now
-
This week on Addressing Alaskans, author and bear attack survivor Dan Bigley joins author Kris Farmen on stage for a conversation about their unique stories and writing processes. Bigley's recent memoir, Beyond the Bear, is an incredible story of survival and Kris Farmen is the author of two novels, most recently, Turn Again. KSKA: Tuesday 5/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmDownload Audio
-
This week on Addressing Alaskans hear from John P. Grotzinger, project scientist for the NASA Mars Science Laboratory rover “Curiosity” mission. Recorded on April 16, he gave the keynote address at the 2013 Undergraduate Research and Discovery Symposium at the University of Alaska Anchorage on "Why Curiosity? What Are We Discovering?"KSKA: Tuesday 5/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now
-
"If you couldn't have wild salmon, what would you do? How is wealth defined in this community? Do you pray when you catch salmon?" Tasked by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to decipher the cultural values of wild salmon to to Alaska Native residents in Bristol Bay, Dr. Alan Boraas' and Catherine Knott's interviews with 53 Dena’ina and Yup’ik elders centered on these three questions. Recorded at the University of Alaska Anchorage on the April 10, listen to Dr. Alan Boraas present what he learned throughout this two-year project Tuesday on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Tuesday 4/23 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf90790000On the next Outdoor Explorer: Climbing North America's highest peak. The first climbers of the season are beginning their attempts on Denali. And in a few weeks, base camp on the Kahiltna glacier will become an international village of mountaineers. Host Annie Feidt will be joined by Denali climbing guides and a National Park Service climbing ranger on the next Outdoor Explorer.KSKA: Thursday 4/25 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
This week on Addressing Alaskans, we'll feature one of three panel discussions recorded at the Urban in Alaska conference hosted by UAA. First Dr. Shelia Selkregg speaks on "Community Vision and Genius Loci," followed by architect Klaus Mayer on "Lost Anchorage: Architecture in the Wild," then Dr. Sharon Chamard on "Conflict Over Public Spaces: Responses to Chronic Public Inebriates in Anchorage" and finally Bruce Farnsworth of MTS Gallery on "A State in Time."KSKA: Tuesday 4/16 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
The media landscape has dramatically changed in the last decade alone. How have Alaska's journalists adapted to these changes? And what do they predict for the future of journalism in Alaska? This week on Addressing Alaskans listen to a panel discussion on "Truth and Trust: Alaska's News Media in the 21st Century" with reporters from the Alaska Dispatch, Anchorage Daily News, KTUU Channel 2, National Public Radio and UAA's journalism school.KSKA: Tuesday 4/9 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
As part of the Active Minds Speaker Bureau, former combat veteran Bryan Adams visited Alaska in late February. He spoke about his personal journey as Iraq War combat veteran being diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome in the University of Alaska Anchorage student union. Listen to Bryan's talk hosted by the UAA Integrated Suicide Prevention Initiative this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Tuesday 3/26 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defbc95c0000On this Outdoor Explorer we’ll talk about the outdoors as a social space. Some folks think that groups are the best way to experience natural places, to hike, ski, climb or bird. They’ve set up ways to get together and meet new people while exploring and learning. Have you ever thought about finding new friends for an outdoor adventure? Learn how.KSKA: Thursday 3/28 at 2:00 pm and 10:00 pm