A waterfront commercial property in Ketchikan has new owners with a new vision for the site. A local company purchased the borough owned property that was an old pulp mill at Ward Cove for 2.1 million dollars.
The Inter-Island Ferry Authority was barely staying afloat when it made a decision to dramatically cut back its service. That’s according to IFA General Manager Bruce Jones, who discussed the IFA’s financial difficulties during Tuesday’s session of the Southeast Conference annual meeting.
The U.S. Forest Service has been told by a federal appeals court that it hasn't done enough study to justify four timber sales in the Tongass National Forest. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that their analysis must better analyze deer habitat and assure a habitat for the wolves that prey on those deer.
Slowly but surely, Southeast Alaska’s fledgling aquaculture industry is beginning to take hold.