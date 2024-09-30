-
The top stories of the week are: the announcement of the PFD; the North Slope Borough is selecting a new mayor; towing and impounding in Anchorage; wilderness designation within ANWR; “Rogue;” Pebble opposition finds religion; Anchorage’s homeless survey; Kohring and Kott retrials.
-
Some of the stories they will talk about this week include: the Senate Resources Committee hears voluminous testimony on natural gas and potential gas lines; a former Lisa Murkowski aide Arne Fuglvog remains in the spotlight; new trials for former representative Vic Kohring and former representative Pete Kott will proceed; proponents of an initiative on the Pebble Mine have gone to court and won a big victory; there have been any number of serious plane crashes this summer across Alaska; who is Sam Pandolfo - and why does he matter?; Alaska grown may apply to many products - but not to poultry.
-
A federal judge has ordered the retrials of former Alaska lawmakers Pete Kott and Victor Kohring be held in Fairbanks.
-
Coast Guard Commandant Lays Out Arctic Plans, Coast Guard Housing ‘Woefully Behind’, Kott, Kohring Retrials Will Be Held in Fairbanks , Murkowski Unveils Early Education Legislation, Fairbanks Schools Receive Mixed AYP Results , State Gets Support in its Fight Against Roadless Rule, AK: Music Lessons, 300 Villages: Nuiqset and Atka