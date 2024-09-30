-
Recorded at the Alaska World Affairs Council this week on Addressing Alaskans, Juneau-native and professor of International Studies at Pai Chai University in S. Korea, Dr. Jocelyn Clark explores the "the Korean Wave," national branding, and the idea of soft power. What does the success of Psy's "Gangnam Style" say about the globalization of culture? KSKA: Tuesday 2/26 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
The Coast Guard had no luck searching for a missing crew member from a cargo vessel in the Pacific Saturday. The Korean-flagged container carrier Mol Explorer out of Oakland reported a crew member missing Saturday afternoon.
-
Veterans and their families were joined on the park strip in Anchorage today by Senator Mark Begich and Veterans Administration Secretary Eric Shinseki. The two officials left immediately following the gathering for events at Joint base Elmendorf/Richardson.
-
Veterans Receive Special Honor from Korean Government, Sitka Coast Guard Air Station's First Commanding Officer Comes Back for Visit, Special Session Plans on Hold, Sealaska Heritage Institute Cultural Center Named After Soboleff, and more...