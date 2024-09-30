Some of the stories they will talk about this week include: the Senate Resources Committee hears voluminous testimony on natural gas and potential gas lines; a former Lisa Murkowski aide Arne Fuglvog remains in the spotlight; new trials for former representative Vic Kohring and former representative Pete Kott will proceed; proponents of an initiative on the Pebble Mine have gone to court and won a big victory; there have been any number of serious plane crashes this summer across Alaska; who is Sam Pandolfo - and why does he matter?; Alaska grown may apply to many products - but not to poultry.

Listen