On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll be talking with Patrick Saltonstall. Patrick is the curator of archaeology at the Alutiiq Museum, which means part of his job is to explore the Kodiak Archipelago, documenting the ancestral culture of the area.
KSKA Tuesday, Oct. 31 2017, at 2:00 p.m. This week we’re hearing about Alaska’s role in the commercial space industry. We feature two distinguished guests to discuss the rapidly growing commercial space industry and Alaska’s potential role.LISTEN HERE
While many of us are packing away our Christmas memories, Orthodox Christians around Alaska are preparing for Russian Christmas on January 7, complete with "starring ceremonies." Find the origins and variations on our next Hometown Alaska. KSKA: Wednesday, Jan. 7, at 2:00 pm and 8 pm. Download Audio
A Kodiak seafood processor has been fined over $200,000 after pleading guilty to illegally dumping 40 pounds of ammonia into the city’s sewer system in 2011.
It looks like there was a spill from the Kulluk grounding after all. One of four life-boats dislodged and washed ashore as the huge rig grounded off Sitkalidik Island has at least two damaged fuel tanks. The rig itself has been towed to more sheltered waters and responders discovered the empty tanks while assessing materials washed to the the shoreline during the New Year's Eve grounding. The spill is estimated as under 270 gallons of diesel fuel. That estimate may rise as more tanks are examined on the four lifeboats.
The U.S. Army Reserve is preparing to move the landing craft Monterrey, which has spent all week aground near Kodiak. The vessel struck a rock and started…
Grounded Landing Craft near Kodiak will Float Soon. Rural Residents Struggle with Low King Returns on the Yukon. King Salmon Restrictions for Kenai, Kasilof Rivers. Alaska Will Collect Millions from Federal Grant Program. Escaped Bear Found Shot to Death. Polar Bear Researcher Wins Prestigious Conservation Award. Red Flag Training Gets Underway at Eielson. Redistricting Plan Back in Court. Lawmakers Discuss Issues with Redistricting Plan. Rural Students Share Thoughts on City Life
One hundred years ago, the largest explosive volcanic eruption of the 20th century happened right here in Alaska. The Katmai-Novarupta explosion was 30 times bigger than the Mt. Saint Helens eruption in 1980 and bigger than all historic eruptions in Alaska combined. Hosted by Jennifer Canfield at KMXT - Kodiak,Commemorating the Katmai-Novarupta Eruption Centennial explores the story of the eruption with help from Katmai expert Judy Fierstein, and Kodiak residents reading historical accounts provided by the Baranov Museum.KSKA: Thursday 6/6 at 1:00 pm
A two -year-old Kodiak brown bear has escaped her enclosure at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center in Portage. Conservation Center spokesman Ethan Tyler says the female Shaguyik escaped when an electric fence surrounding the bear’s enclosure was turned off for maintenance on Tuesday.
Local school leaders today got their chance to tell legislators how they are dealing with expected budget deficits for the next school year. The hearings followed the Parnell administration’s presentation yesterday at the opening of the House Finance Committee’s week-long series of meetings focusing on Education.