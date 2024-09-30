-
Anglers seeking king salmon on the Kenai and Kasilof rivers will face temporary restrictions as the Alaska Department of Fish and Game seeks to increase…
-
Grounded Landing Craft near Kodiak will Float Soon. Rural Residents Struggle with Low King Returns on the Yukon. King Salmon Restrictions for Kenai, Kasilof Rivers. Alaska Will Collect Millions from Federal Grant Program. Escaped Bear Found Shot to Death. Polar Bear Researcher Wins Prestigious Conservation Award. Red Flag Training Gets Underway at Eielson. Redistricting Plan Back in Court. Lawmakers Discuss Issues with Redistricting Plan. Rural Students Share Thoughts on City Life
-
A steady stream of king salmon moving up the Yukon River past Eagle in recent days, means Canadian border passage objectives will likely be met.
-
Seward Highway Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured; Shell Gets Conditional Drilling Approval; Congressional Deal Allows FAA Employees to Return from Furlough; Alaska Hit Hard by Debt Ceiling Agreement; and more...
-
It’s looking like escapement of Yukon River king salmon into Canada will not meet objectives. Alaska Department of Fish and Game Yukon River summer season manager Steve Hayes says Chinook passage measured near the Alaska Canada border at Eagle is below the season goal.
-
Southeast’s commercial troll fleet finishes up their first summer king salmon opening just before midnight Tuesday night.
-
Obama Creates Inter-Agency Coordination Group for Oil and Gas Development in Alaska, CSIS Holds Conference on Arctic Oil and Gas Development, House Bill Could Put Limits on 'Biometrics', Kohring Requests Outside Trial, and more...
-
Subsistence users on the Kuskowkwim River are facing a new series of unprecedented restrictions. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is calling for the-first-of-its-kind net restriction on the Kuskwokwim.
-
Parnell Finalizes Operating and Capital Budgets, Parnell’s Budget Cuts Were Expected, Alaskans Asked for Feedback on Chukchi Oil Spill Impact Plan, Study Show New Details on Declining Oil Throughput in TAPS, and more...
-
State managers saw a drop in kings passing by Eyak and ordered the restriction, according to state biologist Mark Sommerville.