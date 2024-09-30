Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
King

  • News
    Rural Residents Struggle with Low King Returns on the Yukon
    Mark Arehart
    Life on the Lower Yukon has gotten tougher and tougher over the years for subsistence fishers. Families that rely on Chinook for food yearlong have had to…
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 14, 2012
    Kristin Spack
    Grounded Landing Craft near Kodiak will Float Soon. Rural Residents Struggle with Low King Returns on the Yukon. King Salmon Restrictions for Kenai, Kasilof Rivers. Alaska Will Collect Millions from Federal Grant Program. Escaped Bear Found Shot to Death. Polar Bear Researcher Wins Prestigious Conservation Award. Red Flag Training Gets Underway at Eielson. Redistricting Plan Back in Court. Lawmakers Discuss Issues with Redistricting Plan. Rural Students Share Thoughts on City Life
  • News
    Kenai Group Urges Fish and Game Against Sockeye Set-Net Opening
    Steve Heimel
    The Kenai River Sportsfising Association is raising the alarm about the late run of Kenai River King Salmon again. Saturday they urged the Fish and Game department to reconsider its Sockeye set-net opening at the river's mouth because an estimate by the Association shows the escapement goal for the Kings will not be reached.
  • News
    Fish and Game Head Questioned About Low Chinook Returns
    Melati Kaye
    The head of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game Commercial Fisheries Division was in King Salmon recently to check on the Bristol Bay salmon season.