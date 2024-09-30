-
Eight Ft. Wainwright based soldiers are charged in connection with the death of a fellow Stryker Brigade member.
-
Saturday morning in Hooper Bay a mother found her infant daughter dead and the father with a knife in his chest. Michael Kuphaldt, 33, was hospitalized. Troopers have not released a cause of death for the infant or an identity.
-
Two people are dead and two wounded in an early morning shooting at a Northeast Anchorage bar. Lt Dave Parker of the Anchorage Police Department says about 15 minutes after midnight, the dispatch center began receiving multiple calls about a shooting in progress.
-
Memorial services for a Juneau man killed last week in an underground accident at Kensington Gold Mine are Tuesday at 3:00pm at the Juneau Christian Center. 30-year-old Joe Tagaban died Wednesday while working at the 1,260-foot level underground.
-
A Juneau man is dead after his vehicle slipped off its jack while he was working on it Sunday afternoon. Joshua Beach, 31, was pinned under the car. Fire and Rescue responded, but life-saving measures were of no avail.
-
A miner has been killed in an underground accident at the Kensington Gold Mine. Coeur Alaska is withholding the victim’s name at this time.
-
A Ft. Wainwright based soldier has died of injuries suffered in an IED. attack in Afghanistan. An Army statement says Specialist Christopher J. Marquis of Tampa Florida was guarding an entry when a vehicle carrying an improvised explosive device blew up.
-
A woman who drove through a Fairbanks school crossing and struck a child is now facing manslaughter charges, after the death yesterday of 11 year-old Jamison Thrun from Nome, of his injuries.
-
A Japanese motorcyclist on a trans-continental ride was struck and killed by a pickup truck at a Fairbanks intersection Tuesday. Police say the collision occured on Airport Way and Chushman and the driver of the pickup had the light
-
A Fort Wainwright Stryker Brigade soldier was killed by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan Friday.