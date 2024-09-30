-
On this episode of State of Art we hear from five-time Olympian Kikkan Randall and Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute communications director Ashley Heimbigner about their seafood hacks, underrated seafood options, and more.
Outdoor Explorer: Catching up with Kikkan Randall and the year ahead for Anchorage's nordic ski clubOn this week's Outdoor Explorer, our guest is Olympic gold medalist Kikkan Randall. When Randall was young, she participated in Junior Nordic, a popular Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage program. Now Kikkan has returned to her roots as the new executive director of the organization.
In April of 2018, Kikkan Randall sat down with Charles Wohlforth on Outdoor Explorer and reflected on the final race of her skiing career. As all of…
If Alaska were a country, she would be our national hero. Kikkan Randall, the Olympic gold medal skier, joins us on the next Outdoor Explorer. Randall is, of course, a household name in Alaska, where we’ve been watching her progress over the course of an amazing international career. As she retires from skiing and settles down with her family, we’ll have a chance to learn about her life, her racing career, her future--and, of course, that thrilling relay in Korea when she brought home the gold.Thanks for listening!
In most places, summer isn’t the best time to ski. But atop a mile-high glacier in Girdwood, elite skiers have converged from across the country—and the world—to train.Download Audio
Parents of three Anchorage Olympians join us in the studio. Some of them are headed to Sochi, where the winter games start Friday, so we pre-recorded the show. We’ve heard from athletes, but as a parent it is easier to identify more with the parents: with their pride, and trepidation, and with knowledge of the sacrifices made for a young person to succeed at the highest level. We'll learn how parents produce an Olympian, and how it feels, good and bad, once you have one in the family.KSKA: Thursday 2/6 at 2:00 and 9:00 pmListen Now
Kikkan Randall won the world cup skate sprint near Sochi, Russia today, on the same course that will serve as the Olympic venue next year. The Alaska Pacific University skier won all three heats.
Kikkan Randall continued her remarkable World Cup ski season by taking a silver medal in the team sprint in the Italian Alps.
Anchorage skier Kikkan Randall took home a World Cup silver medal today in the skate sprint in Toblach, Italy. She finished just behind Norway’s Marit Bjoergen.
It was a great weekend for Alaska's World Cup athletes. Snowboarder Callan Chythlook-Sifsof took a bronze medal in a team with Lindsey Jacobellis in the snowboard cross in Colorado.