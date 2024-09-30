-
Ketchikan planes in mid-air crash both had equipment designed to help avert collisions. What went wrong?How the planes' GPS transponders were or weren't working is a question investigators will explore, they said Wednesday.
Tuesday a Ketchikan jury convicted Devin Rossiter, 19, of second degree homicide for stabbing a 45-year-old man who wouldn't give him a cigarette.
A waterfront commercial property in Ketchikan has new owners with a new vision for the site. A local company purchased the borough owned property that was an old pulp mill at Ward Cove for 2.1 million dollars.
Bethel Jury Finds Defendents Guilty in Torture Murder Trial, No Bond for Three Men Accused in Bribery Scandal, Few Studies Track PFD Impact, Dividend Checks Pay for Fuel in Rural Alaska, Orcas Caught Miles Upriver from Dillingham, Plastic Bag Fight Isn't Over, One Newspaper will serve Bristol Bay and Dutch Harbor, Conoco May Get Access to NPRA, BC Coal Mine Plan Irks Ketchikan Residents, Dive Fisheries see High Prices.
The State Department of Transportation yesterday (Monday) announced that it has selected Ketchikan-based Alaska Ship and Drydock as the construction manager and general contractor for the new Alaska Class Ferry.
The U.S. Forest Service has been told by a federal appeals court that it hasn't done enough study to justify four timber sales in the Tongass National Forest. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that their analysis must better analyze deer habitat and assure a habitat for the wolves that prey on those deer.
After flying hundreds of miles along the route of the cruise ship Osterdam, the Coast Guard has given up looking for a 20-year-old man who apparently jumped overboard somewhere between Sitka and Ketchikan.
A recent norovirus outbreak onboard the Alaska cruise ship Sea Princess sickened more than a hundred passengers.
Scientists Says Ketchikan Facing 'Massive' PSP Event, Critics Label Redistricting Plan ‘Flawed’, Special Session Cost Alaska At Least $960,018, Hastings Fire Expected to Increase, and more...
Some of the highest concentrations of paralytic shellfish toxins ever recorded have been found in recent scientific samples collected around Ketchikan. The findings come as state health officials investigate a recent spike in probable paralytic shellfish poisoning cases in Metlakatla.