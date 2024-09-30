00000192-9ca3-dda9-a1f3-defb01520000Mid-July is time for reds to rush into Cook Inlet and up the Kenai River. And at the river’s mouth, to navigate their way past a phalanx of nets held out in the current on long poles. We're talking about dipnetting the Kenai, the kind of fishing that makes you feel like a grizzly bear, snatching the salmon out of the river by skill and chance. KSKA: Thursday, July 18, 2pm and 9pmDownload Audio

Listen