Kenai River

    What happened to Kenai salmon?
    As the summer winds down, Outdoor Explorer looks at one of the worst years of salmon fishing in memory in southcentral Alaska. We’ll review what happened, why it happened, and talk about the impacts on anglers and communities. Thanks for listening!
    Lower Skilak Lake Campground, Boat Launch Reopens
    Josh Edge
    The Funny River fire is holding steady at just over 192,831 acres and is considered 46 percent contained.
    Dip Netting
    Kristin Spack
    00000192-9ca3-dda9-a1f3-defb01520000Mid-July is time for reds to rush into Cook Inlet and up the Kenai River. And at the river’s mouth, to navigate their way past a phalanx of nets held out in the current on long poles. We're talking about dipnetting the Kenai, the kind of fishing that makes you feel like a grizzly bear, snatching the salmon out of the river by skill and chance. KSKA: Thursday, July 18, 2pm and 9pmDownload Audio
    Kenai River Cleanup Begins After Season’s Close
    The Kenai River personal use dipnet fishery has closed for the season. It ended at midnight Sunday. But for the city of Kenai, the cleanup takes a few more days.
    Dipnetters in Kenai Active Up Until Sunday’s Deadline
    The annual influx of people to the city of Kenai has come to a close. The personal-use dipnet fishery at the mouth of the Kenai River ended at midnight Sunday.
    Dipnetting Bag Limits Rise on Kenai River
    Steve Heimel
    There are enough red salmon in the Kenai River that the bag limit and hours for dipnetters have been raised by the Fish and Game department
  • Nicer Weather Brings Out Dip Nets
    Pat Yack
    At the mouth of the Kenai River, huge crowds have been dip net fishing. The season opened earlier this month with light turnout, but with nicer weather…