As the summer winds down, Outdoor Explorer looks at one of the worst years of salmon fishing in memory in southcentral Alaska. We’ll review what happened, why it happened, and talk about the impacts on anglers and communities. Thanks for listening!
The Funny River fire is holding steady at just over 192,831 acres and is considered 46 percent contained.
Mid-July is time for reds to rush into Cook Inlet and up the Kenai River. And at the river's mouth, to navigate their way past a phalanx of nets held out in the current on long poles. We're talking about dipnetting the Kenai, the kind of fishing that makes you feel like a grizzly bear, snatching the salmon out of the river by skill and chance. KSKA: Thursday, July 18, 2pm and 9pmDownload Audio
The Kenai River personal use dipnet fishery has closed for the season. It ended at midnight Sunday. But for the city of Kenai, the cleanup takes a few more days.
State Approves Lease Agreement for In-State Gasline, Denali Commission Official Anxious for Clarity on Returned Funds Request, Parnell Objects to Federal Management of Wetlands, Arkansas Teenagers Who Killed Juneau Man Will be Tried as Adults, and more...
The annual influx of people to the city of Kenai has come to a close. The personal-use dipnet fishery at the mouth of the Kenai River ended at midnight Sunday.
Former Murkowski Aide May Face Jail Time for Fishing Violation, Congress May Leave FAA in Partial Shut-Down Mode, Cordova Times Will Be Purchased By Its Editor, Permanent Fund Dividend Will be Lower than Last Year, and more...
There are enough red salmon in the Kenai River that the bag limit and hours for dipnetters have been raised by the Fish and Game department
At the mouth of the Kenai River, huge crowds have been dip net fishing. The season opened earlier this month with light turnout, but with nicer weather…