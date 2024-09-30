-
Two Southcentral Alaska fires have grown in size since Wednesday afternoon, covering the Anchorage area in smoke Thursday morning. Download Audio
Every two years, a special ceremony is held on the beach in Homer to celebrate the heritage of Alaska tribes living in the region. KBBI’s Peter Sheppard attended this year, as the final installment of our series looking at culture in Alaska.Download Audio
Memorial Day is upon us, and with it, huge minus tides in lower Cook Inlet. Excellent clam tides are hitting at the same time as the starting weekend of the summer season. But razor clams have been scarce of late. We’ll have a researcher trying to find out why, as well talking about how to pursue razors, and going after steamers and butters, too. Biology, food safety, digging, camping, cooking. You'll even hear some secret recipes on the next Outdoor Explorer.KSKA: Thursday, 5/23 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmDownload Audio
The Board of Game has approved aerial wolf hunting on the Kenai Peninsula for the first time. The Board unanimously passed two proposals Monday to implement the predator control plan in game management units 15a and 15c, on the Northern and Southern Peninsula.
A winter storm moving up the Kenai Peninsula has created some extremely hazardous driving conditions, even prompting the closure of the Whittier Tunnel as well as a stretch of the Seward Highway.
A state disaster has been declared for the Kenai Peninsula due to last month's storms. Monday, Governor Sean Parnell issued the declaration and said he would be seeking a federal declaration as well.
Southcentral Alaska has been battered by foul weather. Sunday, it was high winds and heavy snow on the Kenai Peninsula, causing power outages, many accidents and road closures. Monday, it's a heavy snow dump that hit in the early morning hours in Anchorage.
The Alaska Army National Guard Armory in Kenai is open as an emergency shelter for Kenai Peninsula Borough residents who are without power. Homer Electric Association estimates that around 3,000 homes and businesses in the central Kenai Peninsula do not have power currently. Work will continue through the night but it could be Friday before power is restored to all.
Aerial Predator Control is always controversial. And now its being proposed for the Kenai Peninsula for the first time. Advocates say its necessary to boost moose hunting opportunities for Alaska residents. But conservation groups say predators aren't causing the problem.KSKA: Tuesday 11/1 at 10:00 am