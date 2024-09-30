Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Kenai

  • News
    What happened to Kenai salmon?
    As the summer winds down, Outdoor Explorer looks at one of the worst years of salmon fishing in memory in southcentral Alaska. We’ll review what happened, why it happened, and talk about the impacts on anglers and communities. Thanks for listening!
  • (Courtesy Alaska Interagency Incident Management Team)
    News
    Lower Skilak Lake Campground, Boat Launch Reopens
    Josh Edge
    The Funny River fire is holding steady at just over 192,831 acres and is considered 46 percent contained.
  • News
    King Salmon Restrictions for Kenai, Kasilof Rivers
    Associated Press
    Anglers seeking king salmon on the Kenai and Kasilof rivers will face temporary restrictions as the Alaska Department of Fish and Game seeks to increase…
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 14, 2012
    Kristin Spack
    Grounded Landing Craft near Kodiak will Float Soon. Rural Residents Struggle with Low King Returns on the Yukon. King Salmon Restrictions for Kenai, Kasilof Rivers. Alaska Will Collect Millions from Federal Grant Program. Escaped Bear Found Shot to Death. Polar Bear Researcher Wins Prestigious Conservation Award. Red Flag Training Gets Underway at Eielson. Redistricting Plan Back in Court. Lawmakers Discuss Issues with Redistricting Plan. Rural Students Share Thoughts on City Life
  • News
    Angling for Controversy
    Kristin Spack
    No where else but Alaska do you get the opportunity to catch world class salmon. Eight of the ten top ten world class salmon that are caught on rod and reel come from the Kenai River. This week on Addressing Alaskans listen to Ricky Gease, executive director Kenai River Sportfishing Association talk about the economic impacts, management and future of sport fishing in Alaska.KSKA: Thursday 6/14 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    Happy Birthday to Seward
    Ellen Lockyer
    Seward, the city named for the man who purchased Alaska for the U.S., turns one hundred years old today (Friday). The community on the Kenai Peninsula is noted for its beauty, its fishing and its rocking Fourth of July celebration. KSKA's Ellen Lockyer spoke with some community leaders about the town and its centennial.
  • News
    Coastal Communities Prepare For ‘Tsunami Awareness Week’
    Iris Vandenham
    Alaskans in coastal areas – including Homer – will hear a test of local tsunami sirens Wednesday. The tests coincide with “Tsunami Awareness Week” and are designed to educate the public about tsunami preparedness.
  • News
    Board of Game Approves Kenai Peninsula Aerial Wolf Hunting
    Ellen Lockyer
    The Board of Game has approved aerial wolf hunting on the Kenai Peninsula for the first time. The Board unanimously passed two proposals Monday to implement the predator control plan in game management units 15a and 15c, on the Northern and Southern Peninsula.
  • News
    Nikiski LNG Plant Gets Reprieve
    Shaylon Cochran
    The ConocoPhillips liquid natural gas plant in Nikiski that was moth-balled last month has gotten a reprieve.
  • News
    Winds Causes Power Outages in Turnagain Arm, Parts of Kenai Peninsula
    Steve Heimel
    Sunday's winds brought power outages to Turnagain Arm and parts of the Kenai Peninsula when wires were downed.
