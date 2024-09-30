Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Ken Salazar

  • News
    Coast Guard Commandant Investigating Possible North Slope Installations
    Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Bob Papp is in Alaska. He toured the North Slope along with Interior Secretary Ken Salazar, who left Wednesday.
  • News
    Ben Stevens; Role ‘Clarification;’ and the PFD
    Josh Edge
    Friday, August 12 @ 2:00pm on KSKA and 7:30pm on KAKMSome of the top stories of the week have are: former State Senator Ben Stevens will not face federal corruption charges; Governor Sean Parnell “clarifies” Lt. Governor Mead Treadwell’s role; Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar tours Alaska; former Murkowski aide arraigned in Anchorage courtroom; “Palin gets state legal aid to fight lawsuit”; PFD faces extreme volatility due to world market turmoil; federal government investigating BOEMRE scientist.
  • News
    Interior Secretary Salazar Visiting Alaska
    Steve Heimel
    Interior Secretary Ken Salazar is in Alaska, along with his deputy, David Hayes. They will meet with Alaska businesses this morning and then have a press availability.